Vibrant And Glamorous, Virat & Anushka Gave Us Totally Amazing Fashion Goals

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli celebrates New Year Eve In Sydney, WATCH VIDEO | FilmiBeat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are not only the power couple but also one of the most fashionable couples from the B-town industry. They have always inspired us to stay fashionable yet comfy. Recently, the couple stylishly wished their social media followers a Happy New Year. Both Virat and Anushka posted a pic on their individual accounts but their outfits were different. Let's take a look at their outfits.

Coming to Anushka's account first, it was a radiant pic clicked on a sunny day. Anushka sported a pink-hued ensemble, which was adorned with intricate floral embroidery. Her outfit was full-sleeved with sheer sleeves and featured a collared neckline. Anushka's makeup was dewy and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look. Virat posed with her and he wore a three-quarter sleeved white shirt, which he paired with a royal blue-hued jacket, black pants, and a pair of shades.

Virat Kohli posted a picture, which was clicked at the night. Anushka absolutely amazed us with her one-shouldered metallic gown, which was structured and had a thigh-high slit. Anushka teamed her dress with white-hued pencil heels and accessorised her look with pearl studs. The makeup was bold and highlighted by a deep red lip shade. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Virat wore an all-black outfit, which consisted of a black tee and pants and he teamed it with a textured jacket and black-coloured loafers.

So, which couple moment impressed you more? Let us know that in the comment section.