Vibrant And Glamorous, Virat & Anushka Gave Us Totally Amazing Fashion Goals

By
Virat And Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are not only the power couple but also one of the most fashionable couples from the B-town industry. They have always inspired us to stay fashionable yet comfy. Recently, the couple stylishly wished their social media followers a Happy New Year. Both Virat and Anushka posted a pic on their individual accounts but their outfits were different. Let's take a look at their outfits.

Virat Anushka Wedding

Coming to Anushka's account first, it was a radiant pic clicked on a sunny day. Anushka sported a pink-hued ensemble, which was adorned with intricate floral embroidery. Her outfit was full-sleeved with sheer sleeves and featured a collared neckline. Anushka's makeup was dewy and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look. Virat posed with her and he wore a three-quarter sleeved white shirt, which he paired with a royal blue-hued jacket, black pants, and a pair of shades.

Anushka Sharma Wedding

Virat Kohli posted a picture, which was clicked at the night. Anushka absolutely amazed us with her one-shouldered metallic gown, which was structured and had a thigh-high slit. Anushka teamed her dress with white-hued pencil heels and accessorised her look with pearl studs. The makeup was bold and highlighted by a deep red lip shade. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Virat wore an all-black outfit, which consisted of a black tee and pants and he teamed it with a textured jacket and black-coloured loafers.

So, which couple moment impressed you more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
     

