Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Vidya Balan’s Pink And Mustard Kanjeevaram Saree Is Ideal For The Occasion
Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It involves 10 days of celebration. From making of the idols to searching for an ideal outfit, the preparations for the festival begin days or weeks in advance. This year, the auspicious festival begins from tomorrow i.e., 22 August.
While the much-awaited festival is on its way and the queen of ethnic fashion Vidya Balan doesn't have an outfit goal for us, it's impossible. Well, we took a peek into her fashion wardrobe and found a beautiful pink and mustard kanjeevaram saree that's perfect for the special occasion. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.
So, Vidya Balan was decked up in a mustard kanjeevaram handloom saree and looked extremely beautiful. Her saree was accentuated by subtle thin checkered patterns and thick pin border that had intricate golden traditional design. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress draped the pure zari pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved plain mustard blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of funky gold-toned earrings and a handcuff.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Vidya slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, tiny pink bindi, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a hairdo and looked elegant.
We absolutely loved this saree of Vidya Balan and found it perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Vidya Balan