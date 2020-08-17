Independence Day 2020: Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut And Nushrat Bharucha’s Pretty Outfits

Vidya Balan In A Pink Silk Saree On the special day, Vidya Balan was dressed in a handmade pure silk saree to encourage and embrace the trove of Indian skills. Her pink saree was accentuated by pinstriped patterns and the pallu of her saree featured intricate round-shaped golden prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress draped it in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar purple blouse. She accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis and a bangle. Vidya Balan pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by a black bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She wrote the caption, ‘On #IndependenceDay celebrate the unity in diversity of Indian Silks from Assam to Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. Lets encourage and embrace the treasure trove of Indian Silks. #Vocal4Handmade #IwearPureSilkHandloom #AlwaysBuyPureSilk #SilkMarkYourAssuranceOfPureSilk.'

Kangana Ranaut In A Light Pink Saree In the pictures, Kangana Ranaut was seen planting sapling and urging fans to be productive and make India proud. She was decked up in a pretty light pink saree, which was accentuated by yellow and white checkered patterns and intricate black-hued zig-zag prints. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved plain blouse. The Panga actress tied her curly tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with a silver bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. She quoted, ‘आओ कुछ ऐसा बन के दिखाएँ की इस देश की मिट्टी को भी हम पे गर्व हो जाए, स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳 जय हिंद'.