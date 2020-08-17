ENGLISH

    Independence Day 2020: Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut And Nushrat Bharucha’s Pretty Outfits

    By
    |

    As the world celebrated the 74th Independence Day on 15 August 2020, a few Bollywood celebrities like Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, and Nushrat Bharucha took to their Instagram feed to extend their greetings to their fans and the entire nation. They not just expressed their patriotic feelings but also got dressed up in their pretty ethnic outfits. So, let us take a close look at their ensembles and decode it.

    Array

    Vidya Balan In A Pink Silk Saree

    On the special day, Vidya Balan was dressed in a handmade pure silk saree to encourage and embrace the trove of Indian skills. Her pink saree was accentuated by pinstriped patterns and the pallu of her saree featured intricate round-shaped golden prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress draped it in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar purple blouse. She accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis and a bangle. Vidya Balan pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by a black bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    She wrote the caption, ‘On #IndependenceDay celebrate the unity in diversity of Indian Silks from Assam to Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. Lets encourage and embrace the treasure trove of Indian Silks. #Vocal4Handmade #IwearPureSilkHandloom #AlwaysBuyPureSilk #SilkMarkYourAssuranceOfPureSilk.'

    Array

    Kangana Ranaut In A Light Pink Saree

    In the pictures, Kangana Ranaut was seen planting sapling and urging fans to be productive and make India proud. She was decked up in a pretty light pink saree, which was accentuated by yellow and white checkered patterns and intricate black-hued zig-zag prints. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved plain blouse. The Panga actress tied her curly tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with a silver bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

    She quoted, ‘आओ कुछ ऐसा बन के दिखाएँ की इस देश की मिट्टी को भी हम पे गर्व हो जाए, स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳 जय हिंद'.

    Array

    Nushrat Bharucha In A White Suit

    On Independence Day 2020, Nushrat Bharucha sported a plain white elegant suit, which consisted of a flared short kurti and loose bottoms. Her dupatta was very pretty and it caught all our attention. It was a plain dupatta but it featured orange and green intricate curvy patterns at the border. The Dream Girl actress completed her look with a pair of brown-hued heels and notched up her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings. She made a braid at one side of her hair and let loose the remaining side-parted highlighted curls.

    She captioned her picture as, ‘15th August reminds us to be proud of our glorious heritage, the one that was fought for. Let's keep our nation proud. Happy #IndependenceDay!'

    So, whose ensemble did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Nushrat Bharucha

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
