Nushrat Bharucha's Orange Dress Is What We All Wish We Had But We Don't

Nushrat Bharucha wears the most wonderful dresses and this time, she gave us an orange dress goal that came from her photoshoot for the FHM magazine. The actress captioned the picture as, 'Orange you glad you know me'. She looked gorgeous and made us want to pray that COVID-19 ends soon so that we could all slip into pretty dresses. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, seated in a car, Nushrat was a vision to behold in her dress. It was a gorgeous vibrant number that was accentuated by a strapless cropped bustier that featured sleeves and a skirt. Her bright orange attire was accentuated by striped patterns and she looked amazing in it. It was asymmetrical number and featured a slit at the centre. It was a stunning number and we also loved her ensemble.

As for the accessories, she kept her jewellery game light and minimal. The makeup was highlighted by orange lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and the messy side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Nushrat Bharucha has been giving us a lot of dress goals and this dress, we surely know you wish you had.

So, what do you think about Nushrat Bharucha's attire and look? Let us know that.