Vidya Balan In Two Pretty Ethnic Suits, Which One Will You Pick For Your Bestie’s Sangeet Function? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whenever we look for some ethnic fashion inspiration, the one name that pops out instantly in our mind is none other than Vidya Balan. She is truly the queen of ethnic fashion and has often proved by nailing each look, be it saree or suit. Recently, the Shakuntala Devi came to the rescue of those pretty ladies in the town, who are looking for outfit goals for their bestie's sangeet function. She sported two absolutely different ethnic suits- one was a white chanderi tunic and the other was pink sharara suit. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and pick the ideal one for the function.

Vidya Balan In A White Chanderi Tunic

Vidya Balan sported a full-sleeved keyhole-neckline white chanderi tunic by Gopi Vaid, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered multi-hued bird patterns and mirror zardozi work. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress teamed her tunic with matching ankle-length pants and completed her look with a pair of neutral-toned flip flops. She accessorised her look with silver-toned metallic heavy earrings and a floral ring. Vidya let loose her side-parted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade.

Vidya Balan In A Blush Pink Sharara Suit

Vidya Balan was decked up in a blush-pink sharara from the label Neo Palaeo, which was accentuated by subtle white block prints and green and red-hued patterns. She teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar matching kurti that featured long dori at the front. The diva draped a plain pink dupatta over her one shoulder and completed her look with nude-hued sandals. She notched up her look with a pair of heavy metallic earrings and rings and let loose her side-parted long curly tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Vidya Balan? Which outfit of hers will you pick for your bestie's sangeet? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan