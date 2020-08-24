Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut And Sonali Bendre Flaunt Their Traditional Sarees Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There are a few Bollywood celebrities who absolutely love sarees and Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 was the best and big occasion for them to flaunt their love for it. Recently, for Ganpati celebrations, gorgeous divas Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, and Sonali Bendre got dressed up in their beautiful traditional sarees and shared their pictures on Instagram to extend their wishes to fans. While Vidya exuded elegant vibes in a yellow number, Kangana and Sonali looked beautiful in mint-green and pear-green saree respectively. So, let us take a close look at their lovely sarees and decode it.

Vidya Balan In A Yellow Saree

For the festival, Vidya Balan was dressed in a beautiful bright yellow kanjeevaram saree, which came from the label Silk Mark India. Her silk saree was accentuated by subtle checked patterns and printed red and golden border. Styled by Who Wore What When, the diva draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a red blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and bracelet and elevated her look with a half-moon shaped bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Vidya Balan pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with white mogra.

Kangana Ranaut In A Mint-Green Saree

Kangana Ranaut sported a mint-green beautiful saree, which was accentuated by intricately printed broad golden border. She draped the pallu of her saree around from the back and teamed it with a matching blouse. The actress upped her look with a pair of pearl drop-detailed gold-toned floral earrings and multiple chain-detailed necklace. Slight contouring marked by a tiny black bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Kangana tied her tresses into a bun and adorned it with white mogra.

Sonali Bendre In A Pear-Green Saree

Sonali Bendre was decked up in a pear-green hued saree that featured subtle white patterns. She draped the perfectly-pleated pallu of her saree in a classic way and teamed it with a half-sleeved golden blouse. The diva notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned small hoops, a necklace, a mangalsutra, bangles, and rings. She tied her side-parted highlighted tresses into a bun and adorned it with beautiful yellow mogra. Filled brows, red-hued bindi, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved these traditional looks and sarees of all the actresses. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonali Bendre