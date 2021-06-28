Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan’s Lovely Green Floral Outfits Will Freshen Up Your Monday Mood! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

With her stunning outfits from the promotional rounds of Sherni, Vidya Balan continues to make headlines. This morning, for the latest campaign, she got dressed up in a green floral saree and mesmerised us with her gorgeous look on social media. Yesterday too, the actress opted for a green floral number. It was a maxi dress in the mint-green shade and we loved it, totally. So, let us take a close look at her both green floral outfits that are sure to freshen up your Monday mood.

Vidya Balan In A Green Floral Maxi Dress

Vidya Balan sported an elbow-length keyhole neckline mint-green maxi dress, which came from the label Uri by Mrunalini Rao and costs Rs. 17,900 approximately. Her flared comfy dress was accentuated by pastel pink floral prints, green leaves and peacock patterns, and other intricate accents. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress teamed her nature-inspired maxi with a pair of classic sherni earrings and dragon-shaped rings from Amber Sands by Nikkita Jain. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat low ponytail and spruced up her look with pointed brows, mascara, light eye shadow, and pink lipstick.

Vidya Balan In A Green Floral Saree

Vidya Balan looked stunning in an Angoori Leila saree, which came from the label Torani and is priced at Rs. 30K. It was a forest-green organza saree that featured blossoming pink and yellow floral prints and green leaves patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline blouse that had green and pink chevron prints. The diva accessorised her look with green-stone studded earrings and a pink stone-studded necklace by Neeta Boochra. Vidya Balan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low elegant bun. Tiny bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, contoured cheekbones, and light pink lip shade, elevated her look.

So, what do you think about these green floral outfits of Vidya Balan from Sherni promotions? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram