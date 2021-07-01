Just In
Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Steal Hearts With Her Stunning Look In An Under 15K Hand-Painted Red Saree
Vidya Balan's saree picks for her film Sherni's promotions has been leaving fans absolutely speechless. From different colours to different prints and patterns, she has been trying her best to treat her fans with varieties of experimental looks. For the recent round, the actress opted for a hand-painted red linen saree and looked elegant and graceful. Her saree is a little expensive number but it's worth investing in for close family functions or weddings. So, let us take a close look at her saree, decode it, and know its actual price.
So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Vidya Balan was seen decked up in a hand-painted red linen saree, which came from the label Kavana and is priced at Rs. 14,500 approximately. Her pretty saree was accentuated by the artistry and hand-painted black florals and vines. It also featured subtle zari work on the border. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress draped the pallu of her saree in an open style and teamed it with a half-sleeved plain black blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver oxidised earrings, a handcuff, and a ring by Neeta Boochra.
On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her nose, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and red lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat and elegant bun.
We really liked this saree of Vidya Balan, In the previous promotional rounds also, we have seen the actress slaying red saree. But her linen hand-painted number really stood out the most for us. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram