Just In
- 1 hr ago Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Give Us A Heartwarming Twinning Fashion Moment In Their Pink Outfits
-
- 1 hr ago Lip Smacking Quinoa Corn Vegan Salad: How To Prepare This At Your Home
- 2 hrs ago 40 Self-Care Tips For A Healthy, Happy, Hearty You
- 2 hrs ago Aditi Rao Hydari’s Beautiful Midnight-Blue Ensemble Is What You Should Bookmark For This Navaratri
Don't Miss
- Movies Anupriya Goenka On MeToo Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap: I Totally Stand By Him
- News Delhi violence: Umar Khalid arrested by Crime Branch, sent to 3-day police custody
- Technology Reliance Jio Orbic Smartphone: Three Devices To Launch Soon Under Rs. 4,000
- Sports IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI, Match 13 Updates: Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kings XI Punjab
- Education NEET Result Date 2020: When NEET UG Exam Result 2020 Will Be Declared?
- Automobiles Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 4.29 Lakh
- Finance Indian Railways Launches Portal For Freight Service
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Vidya Balan Or Nora Fatehi, Who Pulled Off JJ Valaya’s Printed Belted Saree Better?
Bollywood actresses are always on the top of their fashion game. Be it a festival, casual event or an award show, they make sure they pick the most stunning number from the top designer's collections so that they can put their best fashion foot forward. By dressing their best, they not just catch our attention but also sometimes turn inspiration for their fellow actresses.
It was just a few days ago, when we saw Nora Fatehi flaunting JJ Valaya's blue printed saree in one of the episodes of India's Best Dancer. And now it's Vidya Balan who is all out there nailing the designer's black number. So, let us take a close look at their sarees, decode it, and find who pulled it off better.
Vidya Balan In A Black Printed Saree
Vidya Balan sported a beautiful black and white chevron printed saree and looked gorgeous in it. Her saree featured golden embroidered border and a thin orange stripe. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and wore a brown leather belt that added structure to her attire. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless plain blouse and upped her look with a pair of earrings, handcuff, and rings. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat elegant bun and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, matching eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Nora Fatehi In A Blue Printed Saree
Nora Fatehi was decked up in an organza silk blue saree, which was accentuated by intricate white and brown prints with a gota work border. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style while the brown statement belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Bhuj actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless green-hued blouse and accessorised her look with a green stoned detailed choker, plunging necklace, metallic bangles, and rings from Apala by Sumit. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade.
So, whose printed saree did you like more? Who according to you pulled it off better? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi