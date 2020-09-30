Nora Fatehi’s Stunning Golden Dress And Funny Expressions Leaves Fans Smitten Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We all have been wanting to dress up and enjoy parties ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. But Bollywood actress and dancer, Nora Fatehi has been making us jealous with her fashionable outfits. To be very honest, let's admit, we also enjoy scrolling her Instagram feed and watching her nailing different looks from ethnic to western.

After treating us with her lovely saree looks, the diva, recently raised temperature as she turned the golden girl in her stunning co-ord set. In the pictures, which were shared by her stylist Maneka Harisinghani, Nora was not just seen nailing her golden look but also trying funny expressions, which totally won her fans. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the latest episode of India's Best Dancer, Nora Fatehi was decked up in metallic golden separates, which came from the label Paule Ka. Her outfit was accentuated by intricate brocade-detailed accents. The Bhuj actress' separates consisted of a full-sleeved black buttoned-down jacket, featuring two layers at the hem. She teamed it with a matching mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of pointed black pumps from Christian Louboutin. Nora accessorised her look with gold-toned dainty studs and a few rings from the label Viange.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Street Dancer 3D actress tied her half-tresses into a cute high ponytail and let the remaining highlighted curls loose.

We absolutely loved this semi-formal outfit of Nora Fatehi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani