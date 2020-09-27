Just In
Nora Fatehi Transforms Herself Into A Barbie Doll Of 2099 And Creates Buzz With Her All-Purple Look
Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is among the rare new-generation actresses, who has left everyone stunned with her brilliant acting prowess as well as amazing dancing skills. In fact, her fashionable looks have constantly been the talk of the town. She is the actress who can turn into a stunning diva or an ethereal queen in just one click, and pull off the look like nobody ever can.
Last year, Nora created a lot of buzz with her all-pink look, as she transformed herself completely for her song 'Pepeta'. Well, seems like the history is repeating as recently, the diva once again took the internet on fire with her all-purple look as she transformed herself into a stunning Barbie doll of 2099. Actually, she was declared cover star of Exhibit magazine's September 2020 issue and through this this look of hers, she gave us a glimpse of how she will be rocking in the future by dancing her way to stardom. So, let us take a close look at her head-to-toe purple look and decode it.
While enamoring the world with her mystical moves and magical grace, NORA FATEHI ( @norafatehi ) takes us straight to 2099 to give us a glimpse of how she will be rocking it in the future. ________________________________ Editor-in-Chief : @ramesh_somani Featured Gadget : @seagate Photographed by : @tejasnerurkarr Styled by : @manekaharisinghani Styling asst : @gypsy.girl.world Hair & Makeup by : @marcepedrozo Publicist - @sanchitatrivedi , @idhyahmedia Location - @stregismumbai __________________________________ #ExhibitMagazine #NoraFatehi #CoverGirl #SeptemberIssue #MagazineCover #MagazineIssue #September2020 #Seagate
A post shared by Exhibit Magazine (@exhibitmagazine) on
So, talking about her dress first, Nora Fatehi was decked up in a strapless purple-hued little dress, which came from Yumi Katsura Couture. Her shiny structured purple dress was accentuated by heavy ruffled layers with sharp pleats. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Bhuj actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, a gorgeous silver-toned choker, and rings from the label The Jewel Factor and Deepa Gurnani. Nora added some golden shimmer on her arms and legs that enhanced her Barbie-doll look.
Coming to her makeup, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Street Dancer 3D actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden eye shadow, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. This time, she coloured her hair purple and let them loose with mid-parting.
Nora Fatehi once again amazed us with her glamorous yet different look. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit: Nora Fatehi