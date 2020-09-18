Nora Fatehi Raises Temperature With Her Regal Look In A Printed Silk Saree And We Can’t Keep Calm! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and dancer, Nora Fatehi is all set to raise temperature once again with her gorgeous look in the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer. In the last episode, she left us stunned with her glamorous look in a red sequin gown but her look in the upcoming episode, will leave you amazed. Recently, Nora took to her Instagram feed to give us a glimpse of her latest look for the show. Dressed in an organza silk printed saree, the actress looked absolutely elegant and regal. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Nora Fatehi was decked up in a blue-hued organza silk saree, which was designed by JJ Valaya. Her saree was accentuated by intricate green and orange-hued heavy prints and featured a brown-hued gota work at the border. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Bhuj actress draped the pallu of her saree in a semi-nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless round-collar plain green-hued blouse. The green buckle detailed brown leather belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with a green stone-detailed heavy choker, a plunging necklace, bangles, handcuff, and rings from Apala by Sumit.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Nora slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, neutral-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy light-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Street Dancer 3D actress left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

We absolutely loved this printed saree of Nora Fatehi and the way she rocked her look in it. Her saree seemed ideal for weddings and festivals. What do you think about her saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani