Attending A Wedding Soon? Vidya Balan And Genelia Deshmukh Have Red Saree Goals For You!
If you are looking for elegant red saree goals, we have got you covered. Of late, Vidya Balan and Genelia Deshmukh, wowed us with their red saree outfits. They were styled by Who Wore What When and while Vidya's exquisite saree was about motifs play, Genelia wore a red silk saree and had our attention. The jewellery game was on-point and we have decoded their saree outfits for you.
Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur
Vidya Balan's Red Motif Saree
Vidya Balan was a vision in Gaurang Shah's saree and absolutely slayed it in style. She wore a deep red saree that was impeccably draped and accentuated by silver-toned embroidered motifs and complementing elaborate border. The actress paired her saree with a half-sleeved red blouse that went well with her saree. She notched up her look with gold jewellery. The actress wore a statement gold bangle and floral-cut earrings, which were eye-catching. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and winged kohl with golden eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her look.
Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR
Genelia Deshmukh's Red Saree
Be it a wedding or festive occasion, Genelia Deshmukh looked gorgeous in her plain red saree that was draped beautifully. It was a silk saree that she wore and her saree came from the label, Raw Mango. The saree was accentuated by gold-toned border and she teamed her saree with a half-sleeved red silk blouse. She spruced up her look with green and gold bangles and complementing jhumkis. The jewellery came from Razwada Jewels. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, smokey kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted bun was adorned with mogra flowers and that completed her look.
We absolutely loved the sarees. So, whose red saree look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.