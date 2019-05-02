Vicky Kaushal Teamed Florals With Sporty And Nailed The Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vicky Kaushal recently attended the Vogue BFF with his 'Manmarziyaan' co-star, Taapsee Pannu. His outfit was interesting as it was about pairing two contrasting thoughts. To elaborate it further, Vicky teamed florals with athleisure. The combination worked out for him and with this, he has given us an idea to try out.

So, Vicky wore a t-shirt that was unapologetically floral. It was dark-hued but the vibrant floral patterns made his tee pretty striking. He teamed his t-shirt with pyjamas and a half-sleeved jacket, which followed the same pattern and hue. We found this non-boring teaming awesome and Vicky paired his ensemble with white-hued sports shoes- colour-blocking done right.

He accessorised his look with shades and the crew cut completed his dapper look. We are thinking gym outfits and we are certainly thinking about Vicky's ensemble. What do you think about his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.