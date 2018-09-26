ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Ranveer Singh's Quirky Avatar Or Vicky Kaushal's Classic Look: Whose Style You Loved More?

By
Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal Forbes

Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh were honoured at the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event, which was held in Mumbai. While Ranveer was felicitated with the Youth Icon Award, Vicky was presented with the Icon of Excellence Award. They both looked dapper and wore outfits in tune with their personality.

Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow

So, Ranveer, as usual, donned a quirky number. Vicky went for a muted-toned attire. The two leading men of Bollywood clearly impressed us with their fashion statements. Coming to Ranveer first, the actor changed his firecracker suit and went for a bright pink number. Yes, Ranveer's fashion can totally leave you surprised and it did this time too.

Ranveer Singh Fashion

Ranveer wore a full-sleeved blazing pink Sunil Mehra suit. His attire was sharp-edged with a structural collar enhanced by a black piping. He teamed it with matching pants and a black-hued Sahil Aneja shirt. The actor rounded off his look with groovy shades, black formal shoes, and a black and white polka-dotted tie, which was not very visible.

Vicky Kaushal Manmarziyaan

Styled by Amandeep Kaur, Vicky Kaushal went for a contemporary number too but his suit was dipped in a dark shade. He wore a Tisa studio ensemble and looked debonair. The 'Manmarziyaan' actor wore a minimally printed bandhgala jacket with a pocket square and teamed it with plain-hued straight-fit pants.

Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow

He notched up his look with black-hued loafers from Berzeri and his latest spiked hairdo completed his avatar.

So, whose style you loved more - Ranveer's eccentric look or Vicky's understated classy avatar? Let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue