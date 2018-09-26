Ranveer Singh's Quirky Avatar Or Vicky Kaushal's Classic Look: Whose Style You Loved More?

Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh were honoured at the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event, which was held in Mumbai. While Ranveer was felicitated with the Youth Icon Award, Vicky was presented with the Icon of Excellence Award. They both looked dapper and wore outfits in tune with their personality.

So, Ranveer, as usual, donned a quirky number. Vicky went for a muted-toned attire. The two leading men of Bollywood clearly impressed us with their fashion statements. Coming to Ranveer first, the actor changed his firecracker suit and went for a bright pink number. Yes, Ranveer's fashion can totally leave you surprised and it did this time too.

Ranveer wore a full-sleeved blazing pink Sunil Mehra suit. His attire was sharp-edged with a structural collar enhanced by a black piping. He teamed it with matching pants and a black-hued Sahil Aneja shirt. The actor rounded off his look with groovy shades, black formal shoes, and a black and white polka-dotted tie, which was not very visible.

Styled by Amandeep Kaur, Vicky Kaushal went for a contemporary number too but his suit was dipped in a dark shade. He wore a Tisa studio ensemble and looked debonair. The 'Manmarziyaan' actor wore a minimally printed bandhgala jacket with a pocket square and teamed it with plain-hued straight-fit pants.

He notched up his look with black-hued loafers from Berzeri and his latest spiked hairdo completed his avatar.

So, whose style you loved more - Ranveer's eccentric look or Vicky's understated classy avatar? Let us know in the comment section.