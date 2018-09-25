ENGLISH

Ranveer Singh's Latest Suit Is Fiery And Certainly Mood-winning

By
Ranveer Singh का फिर दिखा उटपटांग फैशन, लोग देखकर हुए हैरान; Watch Video | Boldsky
Ranveer Singh fashion

The best thing about Ranveer Singh's fashion is that he keeps us guessing. When it comes to fashion, he either takes himself too seriously or doesn't at all. There seems to be no grey area, but a lot of other colourful areas to his style. His latest number has become the talk of the town too. He came to attend the 9th anniversary of Box Office India and left everyone jaw-dropped with his fashion statement.

Ranveer Singh style

It was one of the most eccentric outfits to be ever donned by Ranveer. His outfit had a crazy mix of colours, which made our eyes literally pop out. His ensemble exuded desi touch and talked about the vibrant yet bucolic India. Blue, orange, yellow, red, white- you name it, his attire was accentuated by so many mood-winning colours.

Ranveer Singh latest fashion

It was an eye-catching suit by Genes Lecoanet Hemant and Ranveer pulled it off like it was a piece of cake for him. His quirky number had the words 'Standard' and 'Fireworks' adorning it. There was also a picture of what seemed like the Red Fort and a hen on his ensemble.

Ranveer Singh Insta

Ranveer paired his suit with equally quirky shoes from Adidas. The shoes had the word 'Inspired' written on it. Perhaps, the only non-quirky element in his attire was the white-hued tee. He wore the aviator shades and his pompadour hairdo completed his offbeat look.

Ranveer Singh western looks

Now, whether you love his style or not, you can't simply ignore Ranveer Singh. We loved this number of his. The actor truly wears his heart out, quite literally, and you should too. Much inspired, Ranveer!

    Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 16:29 [IST]
