Varun Dhawan’s Outfit At LFW 2018 Focuses On Anti-Trend Approach And Multi-Functional Design

Kunal Rawal's collection was titled 'Perspective' and he presented it on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The designer's collection focused on the anti-trend approach and multi-functional designs. His collection was also a bit towards the chaotic, which could be looked at from many points of views. Kunal Rawal's showstopper was Varun Dhawan, who was dressed in a very contemporary outfit.

The actor, who is busy promoting his movie, 'Sui Dhaaga' these days, wore a layered ensemble that featured sharp sartorial cuts and crisp silhouette. There was a surreal element in his attire and it mirrored the type of attire worn by the yesteryear aristocrats, but it sure had a quirky touch to it. It featured a high-necked angular shirt, which got concealed by a metallic black-hued waistcoat.

Varun paired his shirt and waistcoat with straight-fit white pants and his full-sleeved long jacket, with razor-sharp edges and slanted hemline perfectly complemented his look. As for the accessories, Varun wore oxidised chain and kadas. His makeup was also interesting and was highlighted by black glitter on one side of his face. He completed his look with shiny black-hued formal shoes.

Well, Varun Dhawan swooned us over yet again and this was one of the most interesting looks of the day so far. Did you find Varun Dhawan's look intriguing too?