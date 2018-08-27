Varun Dhawan And Anushka Sharma's Latest Outfits Are Simple And Functional

The promotions of 'Sui Dhaaga are in full bloom. The movie is all set to be released by the end of September and Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are busy promoting their movie, which talks about the struggle of a couple, who are on a quest to keep the embroidery art alive. While the promotions are on, Anushka and Varun are also giving us fashion goals.

Their fashion statements were comfy and this time Anushka donned a muted-tone attire, while Varun opted for a simple look. Their outfits seemed functional and believable. Though western, Anushka's attire was rooted in Indian design sensibilities. She wore a short brown-hued flared top, which was asymmetrical and enhanced by white polka dots.

The actress teamed it with complementing flared trousers that we so wanted to wear right away. It was earthy-hued and Anushka looked awesome as ever. She paired her outfit with ethnic brown-hued sandals, which went perfectly well with her attire of the day. Anushka left her tresses loose and completed her look with hoop earrings.

Varun wore a black-coloured tee and teamed it with classic blue-coloured denims. He also wore a full-sleeved dark-hued denim jacket and rounded off his look with shades and sports shoes.

Well, didn't they both inspire us to keep it simple and kicking?