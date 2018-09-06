Subscribe to Boldsky
Varun Dhawan Keeps It Simple But Anushka Sharma Aces The Old-school Avatar For Sui Dhaaga Promotions

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming movie, 'Sui Dhaaga' promotions are on and we must say, that is the most colourful promotion we have seen in ages. This time, the duo promoted their movie in Mumbai and again made a strong case for comfy fashion. The two wore earthy attires but this time the stage came alive with the colourful patch-worked sewing machine and the complementing dhaagas or threads.

Varun Dhawan fashion

Coming back to their fashion, Anushka's look was on point as she donned a modern outfit and gave her avatar a classic quirky touch. Varun, on the other hand, donned a simple outfit and looked absolutely dashing. So, Anushka sported a shirt-style pantsuit, which was not only reminiscent of the 40s fashion but was also androgynous.

Anushka Sharma fashion

Her shirt was dipped in muted tone and featured a Peter Pan-style collar. It was a full-sleeved baggy shirt and Anushka teamed it with equally flowy pants, which featured huge pockets. She teamed her outfit with white-coloured sports shoes and the black shades rounded off her look.

Varun Dhawan Anushka Sharma Sui Dhaaga

Varun sported an all-black look and looked dapper. He wore a humble tee with the word, 'Fire' written on it and he paired it with complementing pyjamas. His blue and red sports shoes were worth-noticing and his black shades too completed his look.

Don't you all want to copy their style? Let us know that in the comment section.

