Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Give Picture Perfect Poses On Their Mehendi Ceremony In Pristine White Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm. Dressed in colour co-ordinated ivory ensembles, the duo looked regal and gave major couple fashion goals. Recently, Varun gave us a glimpse of his mehendi ceremony by sharing a few pictures on his Instagram. Just like on their wedding, the newly-wed couple complemented each other on their mehendi function too in their pristine white outfits. Varun and Natasha looked made-for-each-other couple as they gave picture-perfect poses in their stunning numbers. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

So, talking about the groom Varun Dhawan first, the actor sported a mint-hued Indo-western ensemble by Kunal Rawal. His outfit consisted of a half-placket kurta, which was accentuated by intricate hand-detailed multi-beaded plant work in tones of red, grey, and vanilla. He layered his kurta with same-patterned full-sleeved jacket that had golden buttons. The actor teamed his kurta and jacket with matching coloured plain bottoms and upped his look with a golden wrist-watch and pink reflectors. With side-parted hair and full beard, he rounded out his avatar.

On the other hand, bride Natasha Dalal opted for a beautiful white lehenga and looked no less than a fairy in it. Her lehenga was accentuated by floral embellished patterns from pink, green, blue, silver, and golden thread. She teamed her shimmery lehenga with a matching half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline heavily-embroidered choli and draped a sheer dupatta over her one shoulder. Her dupatta featured subtle silver dotted patterns and golden border. The fashion designer accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of jhumkis, and a heavy necklace while the pretty henna on her hands, elevated her bridal avatar.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Natasha slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, mascara, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted blonde cascading curls and looked super stunning.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal from their mehendi ceremony? Let us know that in the comment section.

Source- Instagram