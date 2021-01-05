Varun Dhawan Welcomes 2021 By Flaunting His New Avatar In Purple Hair Colour Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of the highest paid celebrities in India. Apart from his brilliant acting prowess, the actor is also known for his charming personality and his amazing social media posts. He keeps sharing glimpses from his professional and personal life on Instagram to keep his fans updated on what he is up to. Varun is also a big style inspiration for all the men in the town. From quirky jackets to stylish haircuts and hair colour, we have often seen him experimenting with his looks and standing out from the crowd.

Every year, the Street Dancer 3D actor has something exciting and fun to treat his fans with. We remember, last year he dyed his hair blonde as he welcomed 2020 in style. This year too, Varun mesmerised us with his new avatar in purple hair colour. He took to his Instagram to share a few pictures of his recent look and trust us, the colour suited him like it was made only for him and he looked super dashing in it.

He shared two pictures, one showed his complete look while the other was a close-up picture, in which his hair colour was clearly seen. He didn't dye his full hair but just the front ones and looked literally very cool. He flaunted his hair colour with stubble beard. Talking a look at his face closely, we found Varun had applied some amount of mascara to his eyelashes and it was fun watching him nailing such a look. Talking about his outfit, well, the Coolie No.1 actor donned a full-sleeved crew-neck dark-grey hued sweatshirt, which featured white-hued text prints. He teamed it with light-grey joggers.

We really liked the new hair colour of Varun Dhawan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Varun Dhawan