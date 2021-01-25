Just In
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Look Like A Match Made In Heaven In Their Colour-Coordinated Outfits
Amid speculations of Varun Dhawan's wedding, we all had been waiting for the actor to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. Well, come 2021, the actor tied the knot with fashion designer, Natasha Dalal at Alibaug. The two looked resplendent together in their colour-coordinated traditional outfits. The couple opted for the shades of ivory for their wedding and we have decoded their outfits for you.
Speaking about Natasha's outfit first, the designer opted for a contemporary ensemble for her wedding and made a strong case for a minimal look. She looked like a dream in her embellished ensemble that consisted of a plunging neckline blouse with sheer sleeves and a matching voluminous skirt. She pinned her dupatta in a Gujarati style. Her ensemble was intricately done with white-toned jewel accents and in tune with modern sensibilities.
Natasha Dalal's jewellery look was also minimal and she gave us a break from the traditional gold kaleeras with ivory kaleeras, which looked light and simple. Her bangles were white-toned with gold bangles too. Natasha flaunted an emerald ring and we absolutely loved her diamond and emerald neckpiece, complementing earrings, and a delicate maangtikka. The makeup was beautifully done with contoured cheekbones, light-pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The highlighted copper tresses completed her look. Varun Dhawan's look was slightly maximalist but he too made us fall in love with the ivory colour.
The Coolie No. 1 actor wore a sherwani set for his wedding. His sherwani kurta was accentuated by meticulously embroidered floral accents and embellished details. He teamed his kurta with shiny satin pyjamis and mojaris that went well with his attire. Varun also draped an aqua-blue stole that was elaborately done at the hem and contrasted his attire. The couple wore yellow-hued floral garland and looked like a match made in heaven.
Congratulations, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal!