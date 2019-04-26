Wow! Vaani Kapoor Looks Flawless In This Stunning Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in her Gauri & Nainika gown, which she wore for an event recently. The 'Befikre' actress looked absolutely stunning in the gown, which was absolutely bold and red-carpet worthy. She was dressed for an Omega event in Bangalore. Her gown was about understated glamour and the makeup was beautfully done as well.

The actress wore a coral gown, which was backless and featured a figure-flattering silhouette. This halter attire of hers was detailed with a slit neckline and the gown was also enhanced by a train. It was a beautiful ensemble perfect for celebratory occasion with a special someone. Vaani pulled it off with a lot of grace and confidence.

Vaani kept her look jewellery-free for the event and the makeup was highlighted by nude tones with a touch of bronzer. She wore a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a soft eye makeup. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her glam look. What do you think about Vaani's ensemble and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.