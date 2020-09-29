Just In
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Suit Look Is A Lesson In Traditional-perfection
For her movie V, which was exclusively released on Amazon Prime, Aditi Rao Hydari donned stunning outfits for promotions. She gave us stunning traditional as well as western fashion moments but this traditional outfit look of hers was what caught our attention the most. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Aditi Rao inspired us to update our wardrobe with this ethnic suit of hers. Her jewellery game was also light and minimal. We have decoded her attire and look for you.
So, Aditi wore a traditional suit that was pastel-hued and featured dotted patterns. It was a humble pretty number, which was custom designed by Abhinav Mishra. Her attire consisted of a long kurta that was highlighted by the flared ruffled hem and she paired it with matching plain churidaar pyjamis. The actress completed her look with a plain dupatta, which went well with her look. Posed against sheer white-hued curtain drapes, Aditi Rao Hydari exuded regal vibes with this ensemble of hers.
The Padmaavat actress teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis, which came from the label Not Just Threads. The actress notched up her look with stunning silver earrings. The makeup was light and highlighted by nude-toned lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her avatar. So, what do you think about this traditional outfit of Aditi Rao Hydari's? Let us know that in the comment section.