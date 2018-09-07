Urvashi Rautela's Accessory Of The Day Is More Eye-Catching Than Her Attire

Urvashi Rautela's look of the day was more about the quirky accessory that we wished we had. The actress donned a rather eye-catching outfit but this accessory quite clearly stole the thunder. So, before we decode her accessory, let's take a look at her attire, which we thought was stunning.

So, Urvashi wore a crisp pantsuit, which we thought was not only an ideal office wear but also found a place as the perfect party wear. It was a figure-flattering outfit and Urvashi looked simply amazing in it. There was an elegance to her look and we were bowled over by her poses. She was posed to perfection against a lush green backdrop.

Urvashi draped an icy blue coat, which was enhanced by an overlapping detail and featured a sharp-edged collared V-neck. It was a quarter-sleeved coat and it hugged her slender frame beautifully. The diva paired it with matching pants, which were straight-fit and were highlighted by flared ends. She wore pink-hued sandals and chic earrings, which complemented her attire. Her copper tresses rounded off her look.

Coming to her groovy accessory, well it almost seemed as if Urvashi took a dog for a walk. Her brown-hued fabric bag was in the shape of a dog and it had the word, 'Cherie' written on it in bold yellow. Well, more than the attire, this time it was her this accessory, which did more talking. Don't you all think so too?

Let us know how you find her look of the day.