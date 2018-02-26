Subscribe to Boldsky
Urvashi Rautela Looked Like A Dream Princess At The Kala Ghoda Festival

urvashi rautela at kala ghopda festival

Urvashi Rautela attended the Kala Ghoda Festival wearing a very classy outfit. The mix-n-match of royal blue and rusted grey texture made the actress look even more gorgeous.

The blue gown had a spread-out while the grey texture wrapped around the collar and the frontline.

The outfit was very pretty which Urvashi carried with utmost style and sass. She also wore matching jewellery along with the outfit. Her hair was neatly done and she wore very classy makeup.

Urvashi looked like a princess in the royal blue gown and we super-liked it. What are your views?

Monday, February 26, 2018, 18:39 [IST]
