On Urmila Matondkar’s Birthday, Her Iconic Colourful Look From The Popular Song Rangeela Re Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 4 February 1974, Urmila Matondkar established herself as a leading actress of Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's musical-romance Rangeela, which earned her name, fame and recognition. In the film, she played the role of Mili Joshi, an effervescent fun-loving girl, who has ambitions of becoming an actress. With this role of hers, Urmila not just won the hearts of the audience but also got famous for her cheerful personality and pretty look in the film's iconic song titled Rangeela Re. In the song, the diva sported almost 8 lovely western outfits but her look in colourful dress turned out to be the most special and memorable one. So, on Urmila Matondkar's birthday, let us talk about her colourful look from the song that impressed us.

So, Urmila Matondkar sported a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline flared white dress and exuded happy and positive vibes in it. Her gorgeous structured mini dress was accentuated by blossoming multi-hued prints in the shades of red, blue, yellow, and black. She teamed her dress with a pair of ankle-length black boots and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. What spruced up her colourful look was the matching printed yellow-hued cap that had knotted detailing at the back. It also added fashion quotient to her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black kohl on the waterline, light-hued eye shadow, mascara, pink blush, and red lip shade rounded out her look. The diva let loose her voluminous, messy, and wavy tresses, and looked lovely.

We absolutely loved this look, dress, and cap of Urmila Matondkar. She looked like a pretty butterfly in her colourful dress. So, what do you think about this outfit of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Urmila Matondkar!