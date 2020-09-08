On 25 Years Of Rangeela, Urmila Matondkar’s Pretty Outfits Decoded From The Songs Of The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, Bollywood romantic-comedy film titled Rangeela was released on 8 September 1995. The film starred Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. The film was a major box office success because of itsamazing script, brilliant performance by each actor, and most importantly the songs. Rangeela Re, Hai Rama, Kya Kare Kya Na Kare, and Yaaro Sun Lo Zara turned out to be our favourite tracks from the film. Also, watching Urmila dancing in her pretty outfits was no less than a treat to our eyes.

As Rangeela clocks 25 years today, let us take a look at the diva's outfits from the hit songs of the film.

Urmila Matondkar In Rangeela Re Song Rangeela Re song turned out to be everyone's favourite and it's still loved by all. In the song, the actress was seen flaunting a half-sleeved round-collar flared mini dress, which was accentuated by purple, blue, pink, and yellow-hued patterns. She teamed her dress with a pair of sandals and upped her look with a yellow-hued cool hat. Urmila let loose her tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Urmila Matondkar In Hai Rama In the song Hai Rama, Urmila Matondkar was seen sporting two different red outfits- one was a lehenga and the other was a western dress. Her lehenga was accentuated by subtle white dotted prints and black & golden border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline matching choli and draped an equally beautiful printed dupatta. The diva accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, mathapatti, a pair of earrings, heavy choker necklace, and bangles. She tied her tresses into a braided tail and looked gorgeous. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip shade elevated her look. On the other hand, Urmila stunned in a strappy plain red mini dress, which featured high-low hemline. She paired her body-hugging dress with a matching organza dupatta and notched up her look with red-hued earrings and bracelet. The actress let loose her curly tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and maroon lip shade. Urmila Matondkar In Kya Kare Kya Na Kare In the song Kya Kare Kya Na Kare, Urmila Matondkar was seen decked up in a half-sleeved round-collar plain pink top. She teamed her top with dark-hued hit pants while the leather belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of black footwear and upped her look with a stylish pink cap. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her avatar. Urmila tied her fringe-detailed tresses into two braided tails and looked cute. Urmila Matondkar In Yaaro Sun Lo Zara In the song Yaaro Sun Lo Zara, Urmila Matondkar sported a half-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down light-blue shirt. Her shirt featured side pockets and she wore it in a crop-top style. The actress paired her shirt with a high-waist brown pant and cinched her waist with a printed belt. She completed her look with flip flops and notched up her look with a necklace and bracelet. Urmila let loose her puff-detailed curly tresses and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Urmila Matondkar from her film Rangeela? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Eros Now