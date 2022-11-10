Just In
- 2 hrs ago Mercury Transit In Scorpio On 13th November 2022 Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- 4 hrs ago Shefali Shah To Share Her Pearls Of Wisdom At TEDxGateway #BreakingBarriers!
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 10 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago The Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, And More Dazzle At The London Premiere
Don't Miss
- Movies Pathaan Will Showcase Deepika Padukone In Her Hottest Self; Siddharth Anand Spills The Beans
- News Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' but parts of NCR breathe better
- Technology Apple Limits AirDrop File Receiving Time From Strangers: Is It A Safety Feature?
- Finance Lupin Shares Jump 5% After, Q2 Earnings
- Education QS Asia University Rankings 2023, IIT Bombay At Top In South Asia
- Sports Saraya – ex WWE Superstar Paige confirms in-ring return at AEW Full Gear
- Automobiles Top 5 Things About The Toyota Glanza E-CNG
- Travel 10 Famous Adventurers In History Who Accepted Challenge From Nature
Urfi Javed’s 7 DIY Outfits That Reflect Her Love For Creative Fashion
Television star Urfi Javed is always in limelight for her risqué fashion choices. From using photo prints, and wires, to earthy jute bags, Urfi is super enthusiastic about crafting an outfit from offbeat fabrics, materials, and even objects. Her out-of-the-box DIY fashion may seem bizarre but it can surely inspire you to give a boost to your creativity.
Image: Instagram
We have curated Urfi's 7 DIY ensembles that take her love for experimental fashion to the next level:
Wire Dress
Image: Instagram
A wire may be a utility object to tie or fasten anything. Urfi Javed used the everyday element to create this wire co-ord outfit that comprised a bandage style top and mini skirt. The mono-hue attire denoted her preference for a never seen fashion sense.
Bandage Dress
Image: Instagram
Can bandage wrap be made into an outfit? Absolutely! Urfi channeled her inner creative artist and made an edgy outfit made of bandage. The off-shoulder crop top and mini skirt crafted out of bandage are a sheer example of a weird yet extraordinary style.
Cotton Candy Dress
Image: Instagram
Something as sweet as cotton candy can also be used as an outfit! The reality TV show star opted for the unthinkable by wearing a cotton candy outfit. The pink crop top and green skirt dress made an eye-catchy, creative choice. Urfi's cotton candy ensemble appeared sculptural for sure.
Jute Bag Dress
Image: Instagram
We appreciate Urfi's initiative to use earthy, eco-friendly materials to design an outfit. She donned a DIY co-ord set made of a jute bag. The one-shoulder asymmetrical top and mini skirt with a side slit made for an edgy and offbeat style.
Shell Bikini Top
Image: Instagram
Urfi donned beachwear that comprised a bikini top made of shells. She painted the shells in blue and wore it as a stylish DIY bikini top. The fashion enthusiast teamed the shell top with a pink sarong to complete her beachwear outfit.
Razor Dress
Image: Instagram
Razor blades for a dress. Sounds risky? Not for Urfi's imaginative fashion sense. She sported a shiny dress made of razor blades. The creative outfit featured an eye-catchy shine and structured silhouette though.
Photo Dress
Image: Instagram
All for the self-love seemed to be Urfi Javed's inspiration for this creative ensemble. She sported a dress that featured her photo prints all over. The dress denoted her love for inventive DIY fashion.
- fashionThe Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, And More Dazzle At The London Premiere
- fashionElizabeth Debicki Revives Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress Look For The Crown, Know More About The Iconic LBD!
- fashionLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, And Others Ace Glitzy Style
- bollywood wardrobeTabu, Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn Turn Up In Style For Drishyam 2 Promotion On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Vibrant Modern Saree Look Hints At Edgy Fashion, Pics!
- fashion7 Styling Tips To Dress Up Your Baby Girl
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever African Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, And More Feature Modish Style
- bollywood wardrobeRaashii Khanna Giving Us Fashion Inspirations For The Wedding Season
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever European Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright And More Flaunt Edgy Style
- bollywood wardrobePalak Muchhal And Mithoon Sharma Wedding: Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana, And More Attend The Reception In Style
- bollywood wardrobeShoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Exudes Grace In Ethnic Ensemble At Her Nikah, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeJanhvi Kapoor Slays The Bodycon Outfits Style, Top 6 picks!