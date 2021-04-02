Of Chic Style And Dewy Makeup, Tripti Dimri’s Photoshoot Looks Oh So Natural Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tripti Dimri took our breath away with her stunning photoshoot. The Bulbbul actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri and inspired us to step out of our comfort zone with her casual photoshoots. Not only her outfit, we also loved her dewy makeup looks. We have decoded her outfits for those, who want to amp up their style game.

Tripti Dimri's Corset And Pants

Tripti Dimri was a vision in her corset and pants set. She flaunted an off-shouldered Saiko Studio corset top that featured striking patterns and teamed it with silk cream-hued flared pants from essé. Tripti also wore a cream structured jacket from URA. She accessorised her look with a chic neckpiece from Misho. Her makeup was marked with dewy pink cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The messy ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Tripti Dimri's Classic LBD

Tripti Dimri looked pretty in her classic little black dress. It was a sleeveless black dress with a plunging neckline and lace accents. Her black dress came from the label, Guizio. The makeup was dewy with pink cheekbones and matte pink lip shade. The side-swept messy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Tripti Dimri's Brown Jacket Set

Tripti Dimri looked amazing in her jacket set that came from URA. She wore an oversized long brown jacket that was full-sleeved and Tripti teamed it with matching brown structured pants. The makeup was dewy with wet look. It was highlighted by pink lip shade and pink cheekbones. The messy ponytail wrapped up her look.

So, which look of Tripti Dimri's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Cover Image Photo Courtesy: Rahul Jhangiani

Photoshoot Photos Courtesy: Sasha Jairam