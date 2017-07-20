TRAVEL LOOK: Sridevi Dresses Weirdly, While The Daughters Rock Their Look

Sridevi with her family is out for a vacation and the entire family was spotted at the Mumbai airport before they boarded their plane.

Generally, when the mom and daughters trio came together, the father became a bit under-shadowed in the course of style.

This time, Sridevi too was under-dressed. It is hard to believe that an iconic fashionista of Bollywood was dressed up so weirdly for her airport look. Of course, comfort is an issue but a basic style statement is accepted and it is not expected of Sridevi to turn terribly wrong in pulling off a good travel attire.

She was wearing a weird velvet jumpsuit and the tan colour made her look like a Mamma teddy bear. She carried a scarf which again went wrong with the jumpsuit's colour. The glasses were classy and the tote bag too did not look bad.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor looked good in her cool set of travel casuals. She was wearing a black pullover and black leggings with black boots. The look was super cool and her bag added to the coolness.

The person who completely stole the show was Jhanvi Kapoor who looked too sassy in her travel attire. She wore a crop top with stylish blue chinos. She wore a bright red pullover jacket with the cool and sexy attire.