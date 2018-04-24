This Look Of Manushi Proves That She Is The Legit Beauty Queen

Ever since Manushi Chhillar has won the Miss World crown, she has been globetrotting and breaking the internet with her sartorial statements. Her attires are definitely giving us major wardrobe goals and she has become quite a style icon in a short span.

Poised and sophisticated, Manushi recently donned a Sunaina Khera creation at the Brazilian Parliament, where she was praised for her menstrual hygiene project in India. Her ongoing visit was a part of her "Beauty with a Purpose" initiative.

The 20-year-old beauty looked breathtaking in her floral-motif-adorned attire. Normally, Manushi chooses to dress conservatively when attending events for a cause or representing India abroad.

But this time, Chhillar, broke the usual phenomenon and wore a fairly revealing, spaghetti strap blouse to go with her long-tailed skirt.

The sheer dupatta that hung from her shoulder added to the panache of the dress. This design by Khera not only accentuated her svelte frame but also did not compromise with the prestigious title and position she holds.

Styled by Sheefa Gilani, she accessorized her outfit with delicate danglers and kept her makeup minimal and demure. Her glittering tiara completed the stunning look, as Manushi cheerfully posed for shutterbugs.

Miss World 2017, has yet again proved that her fashion sense is aww-worthy and she knows how to dress relevantly.

What do you think about her look?