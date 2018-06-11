Subscribe to Boldsky
This Is How Karan Johar Won Us Over In His Serious Avatar

By Devika
Karan Johar Dhadak Trailer Launch

If there is anyone who can give tough competition to Ranveer Singh in the fashion front, it is Karan Johar. The director, producer, and an occasional actor, Karan can never go wrong in the style department. This time also, he was dressed to T and carried this no-nonsense look that we so loved.

Karan, who is the producer of the film, teamed his black with the navy blue and that was such a winning mix of colours. The dapper director, who has launched a number of star kids, including Alia Bhatt, wore a high-neck black tee and paired it with matching pants.

However, what caught our attention was his sharp-edged collared blazer. It gave his outfit a very formal look and we all felt that it was a nice addition. Karan's blazer was navy blue in colour and featured a monogrammed pocker square. We also liked those dark magenta accents on his coat.

Karan Johar Dhadak Trailer Launch

He accessorised his look pretty well with those dark blue shades that almost covered his face and accentuated his serious avatar. His shoes were not quite blingy but featured those metallic sequins and dark magenta laces, which added a glam quotient to his look.

We thought Karan Johar looked interesting and classy at the 'Dhadak' trailer launch. Hope he keeps on inspiring as always with his fashion statements and movies. What do you all think about Karan's look? Was it good enough or a bit drab. Feel free to share your views in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
