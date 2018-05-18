The Must-Note Beach Bae-cation Lessons From Veeras

You are oh-so excited to hit the beach with your baes but you are really not beach-ready, right? You are busy swimwear - hunting but you can't find that one great outfit that will make heads turn as you step on the golden sands?

Pretty please, don't get frustrated, keep your hopes floating as the Veeras are here to give you the sassiest beachwear goals. The fours Veeras - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in their latest Veere Di Wedding poster have shown us how to sport four different kind of beach attires.

From swimsuits to flowy skirts, these four #bffs have covered every possible kind of outfit that you can wear on the beach.

Shikha flaunted the red-hot swimsuit. Sonam looked fabulous in a white bikini top and she paired it with half athleisure pants. Kareena was jaw-dropping in a golden-brown hued bikini top and she teamed it with a breezy skirt. And Swara made us go head-over-heels in a plunging neckline white and blue backless swimsuit. Wow!

While Sonam and Kareena showed us that it is alright to ditch the usuals and go for something refreshing, Swara and Shikha, on the other hand, made us believe that one can never go wrong with the classics.

You can breath a sigh relief!

Wear your shades, carry your purse, and with fresh beachwear ideas, go shopping with your baes.

Finally, which Veera's beachwear style have you selected for your beach vacation? Let us know your answers in the comments section.