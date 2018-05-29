Subscribe to Boldsky
The Golden Goddess Or The Classy Chic: Which Look Of Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja Did You Like More?

By Devika
Sonam Kapoor fashion

Experimental and always enchanting us, a lot of fashion critics say that Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja has a hard time keeping it simple. What we think is that if everyone keeps it plain and usual then wouldn't it be so boring? Sonam loves dressing up and, most of the times, she is not even taking herself seriously, fashionably.

In the past few days, she surprised us in her two unorthodox avatars, which she sported for her upcoming movie, 'Veere Di Wedding', promotions. She, in a course of few days, went on from being a glam doll to an elegant chic.

Let's decode both her looks:

Sonam Kapoor fashion

The Classy Chic

For her first look, Sonam turned her kurti into a dress and gave us a groovy wardrobe idea for this season. The 'Padman' actress donned a lilac kurta suit from Good Earth's Sustain line. She draped a matching dupatta and made this understated attire look like a cross between a western and traditional style. She also made our heads turn with the Fizzy Goblet's embroidered jootis. Her ethnic jhoomkis and bangles also completed and enhanced her look.

Sonam Kapoor fashion

The Golden Goddess

For the second look, she turned into a golden diva in a Rashmi Varma attire. The dazzling Sonam, wore a chanderi muted golden-hued sari and looked like a dream. She donned a Gilt Smock Jumper and Gilt Sari Dress and teamed this fusion wear with a slightly brighter handloom blouse that featured an intricate work.

She accessorised her attention-grabbing outfit with stunning jewellery from Apala and Amrapali. Styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam wore complementing pointed pumps from one of her favourite brands, Ralph & Russo.

So, which look of Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja made more of an impression on you? Do share your opinions in the comments section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
