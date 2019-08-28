Tara Sutaria Promotes Neon Trend With Her Strapless Bow-Shaped Neon Set Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, Tara Sutaria is just a movie old and she has already won people with her acting and singing prowess. The actress had also recently walked down the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. She has two films lined up and of late, she notched up her fashion game for an an advertisement. The Student of the Year 2 star was seen in a trendy neon yellow-hued outfit. Well, neon-coloured outfits seems to be a trend among Bollywood fraternity and with this ensemble, Tara became the latest celeb to join the trend. Let's take a close look of her outfit and decode it.

So, Tara Sutaria wore a neon yellow-coloured two piece co-ord set by designer, Mandira Wirk. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the neon ensemble consisted of a strapless bow-shaped top, which gave her attire a butterfly-like touch. She paired the top with high rise matching jogger pant. She completed her stylish look with pointed white heels that contrasted her glam outfit. The side-swept voluminous tresses upped the diva's look. The neutral base, soft smokey eyes, and a pink lip shade rounded out her look for the day. She ditched the accessories, which we thought was the smart choice. No doubts, her fashion choice is top-notch.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming multi-starrer film, Marjaavaan, which will also feature Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The actress will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's, Tadap.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Tara's yellow-neon co-ord set in the comment section. Stayed tuned for more updates on Tara Sutaria.