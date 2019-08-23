ENGLISH

    LFW W/F 2019 Day Three: Tara Sutaria Exudes Sassy Vibes With Her Black And White Attire

    By
    |

    Tara Sutaria also graced the ramp as a showstopper for Label Ritu Kumar on the day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. Her attire came from the label's collection titled, Structured Pastoral, and it was about masculine twist on flirtatious shapes and styling. Tara's ensemble reminded us of the rural English countryside sensibilities. Let's decode her chic attire.

    So, the Student of the Year 2 actress, walked down the ramp in her black and white outfit. The actress sported a white shirt, which featured sheer white balloon sleeves. The sleeves were subtly done with floral accents and as such the shirt had a plunging neckline. Tara Sutaria paired her shirt with a black knitwear dress, which seemed ultra-luxe with intricate embellishment in silver threadwork. If the white shirt had a western vibe, the motifs on her belted dress were reminiscent of the Indian craftsmanship. Tara's dress also featured an array of tassels, which gave her ensemble a bohemian and free-spirited vibe.

    Apart from her sassy dress, her thigh-high black boots also caught our attention and the boots went well with her outfit of the day. Tara Sutaria's makeup was fresh and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her showstopper avatar. Tara looked fabulous.

    So, what do you think about her attire and showstopper look? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more Bollywood updates on Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
