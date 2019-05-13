Tara Sutraia's Dress Comes With A Boho Twist And Perfect For Light Weekend Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

'Student of the Year 2' actress Tara Sutaria absolutely exuded boho vibes with her ensemble, which came from Label Ritu Kumar. She unveiled the label's latest collection, Spring Summer 19 and wore a fusion attire for the event. She looked gorgeous and well, we felt that this dress of hers was perfect for the light weekend parties.

Dipped in black hue, her attire was accentuated by intricate embellishment on the structured bodice area and the skirt was flared and translucent. Her ensemble featured a figure-flattering silhouette and she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The actress paired her attire with sheer stockings and Tara also teamed her outfit with black sandals, which notched up her look.

The diva mostly kept her look jewellery-free and allowed her ensemble to do the talking. Her look was minimal and the makeup was nude-toned with an earthy-hued lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her stunning avatar. Tara looked awesome and gave us boho party goals. Well, we must say that SOTY 2 actress almost always leaves us impressed with her fashion statements. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.