Tanushree Dutta's Stylish Avatar Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Again

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who is in the news ever since she returned from USA, stunned us all in the latest photoshoot. Yes, she looks quite different from how we remembered her as on the sets of 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', but her style game is still strong.

In her recent shoot, Tanushree looked pretty in a traditional-meets-western dress, which we thought was wearable and gave us weekend outfit goals. It was a half-sleeved ethnic outfit and she looked simply stunning in it. The diva pulled off her look with a lot of aplomb and grace.

Her dress was collared and kurta-styled. It was an asymmetrical attire, which was particularly flared towards the end. The actress, who was last seen in 2010 film, 'Apartment', returned looking just as charming as ever. Well, her photoshoot clearly proves that.

She teamed her look with simple white-hued sandals that went perfectly well with her outfit. We particularly loved her red, black, and white beaded neckpiece, which we felt complemented her outfit.

Tanushree's makeup was natural and highlighted by a subtle pink lip shade and she left her tresses middle-parted and let them fall gently on her shoulder.

Well, we totally think Tanushree Dutta nailed the look. Did you feel the same too? Let us know your views in the comments section.