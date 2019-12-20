Just In
Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: His Stylish Statements Which Made Us Go Awww
Born on 20 December 2016, the adorable son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan has constantly been in the news. Be it airport or any other outing, the little munchkin has been catching the limelight with his cute and stylish look. As he turns three today, let us take a close look at some of his stylish outfits, which made us go awww.
Taimur Ali Khan In A Black Tee, White Pants And Boots
Lately, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan organised their pre-birthday with a grand star-studded bash. At his birthday party, Taimur Ali Khan was dressed in a half-sleeved round-collar plain black tee, which featured a graphic print. He paired it with plain white pants and completed his look with a pair of brown cowboy boots.
Tamiur Ali Khan In ‘I Love Mom’ Tee
Taimur Ali Khan made heads turn as he arrived at the airport dressed in a quirky ivory tee. His full-sleeved round-collar tee featured an adorable quote that said ‘I Love Mom', which won our hearts. He teamed it with blue denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of brown-hued cowboy boots.
Taimur Ali Khan In An All-Blue Attire
At the airport, Taimur was spotted sporting all-blue attire. His outfit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar navy blue t-shirt, which featured printed USA flag. He paired it with matching jeans and completed his look with a pair of blue denim shoes. The little munchkin was papped holding India's flag, which made us proud.
Taimur Ali Khan In An Ethnic Ensemble
Taimur Ali Khan got a Diwali photoshoot done with his mommy and daddy, Kareena and Saif. For the photoshoot, Taimur was dressed in a full-sleeved cream-hued kurta and teamed it with a mandarin-collar cut-sleeved olive green jacket. He paired it with ivory pyjamas and looked super cute.
Taimur Ali Khan In A Blue Tee And Red Shorts
Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan at Bandra and made heads turn in a half-sleeved blue tee, which featured some graphic prints. He teamed it with contrasting knee-length red shorts.
We liked Taimur Ali Khan's stylish appearances and of course his cuteness can't be overlooked. What do you think of Tamiur's outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.
Happy Birthday Taimur!
Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan