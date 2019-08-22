Tabu Upped Her Fashion Game With Her Green Gown At Andhadhun National Award Win Celebration

ENGLISH

    After bagging awards for the Best Hindi Film, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay among other awards at the 66th National film Awards, it was a celebration time for the Andhadhun team. The stars of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu along with director Sriram Raghavan came together for thesuccess bash. However, actress Radhika Apte was not in attendance due to her busy schedule.

    We eagerly wait for the grand parties and events to happen so that we could get some stylish ideas. And so, we have decoded Tabu's outfit for you, which we so loved.

    Tabu, who played the role of Simi in the film, went for a floor-length dark green long gown and paired it with black sandals. No, it wasn't just an ordinary gown. The green gown was cinched at the waist, which gave the attire a figure-flattering touch. The ethereal full-sleeved gown featured embroidered tailored sleeves but the other portion was accentuated by a ruffled drape. The asymmetrical drape gave her gorgeous gown a modern twist. Tabu opted for black stud earrings, which upped her style quotient. She rounded out her look with a neat bun and a bright red lipshade.

    Tabu looked absolutely flawless. So, what do you have to say about her contemporary emerald green gown? Please feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

    Thursday, August 22, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
