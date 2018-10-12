Tabu Promotes Assamese Textile Heritage With Her Humble Mekhela Chador At LMIFW 2018

Tabu totally left us speechless with her brilliant performance in 'Andhadhun' and now she left a lasting impression on us once again. However, this time, the prolific actress was not wowing us on-screen with her acting skills but left us mesmerised with her amazing walk on the ramp at Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2018. She walked down the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta, who had shown her collection, a couple of months ago, at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018.

The handloom designer, Sanjukta, who actively promotes Assamese textiles, once again made use of the powerful platform to encourage fashion connoisseurs to invest in Assamese silk. Her collection was about bold colours, interesting colour-blocks, and dramatic patterns. Talking specifically about Tabu's outfit, her mekhela chador was draped in a Nivi style and was meant for women, who don't shy away from wearing dark hues. It was a sophisticated piece that we thought was fit for women of all ages.

The real appeal of the ensemble was in the fact that it was rooted in traditions and for once, we saw something actually old-school. Her attire made us contemplate about the rich clothing heritage and fabrics of our country. Her mekhela chador was accentuated by contrasting hues of black and the shades of dark pink. It was enhanced by beautiful motifs and Tabu pulled off her attire with a lot of grace. This was the kind of a wear that we would have bought for our mothers.

Her look was minimal and impeccable. Her makeup was highlighted by subtle winged eyeliner and pink lip shade. She rounded off her look with a high bun, which went perfectly well with her outfit.

The collection was superb and Tabu was brilliant.