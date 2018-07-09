Subscribe to Boldsky
Woah! Tabu's Formal Look Is So Different And Classy

Tabu Formal Look

Tabu is forever graceful. The seasoned actress has completed 25 years in Indian cinema and she only seems to be ageing beautifully. Her movies almost always are critically successfully and her style sense is also equally strong. Her fashion is always experimental and well, she is a style icon in her own right.

Tabu doesn't follow trends, she follows her heart. Over the years, we have spotted her donning everything right from simple salwar kameezes to sexy LBDs. She is very sure about what will look awesome on her. So, recently, she too wore an attire that was far from ordinary.

Tabu Western Looks

The veteran diva wore a Payal Khandwala outfit that had us falling head over heels in love with her. Her pink ensemble blended structural and asymmetrical. She actually gave us a cool office wear goal- stylish yet very business-like.

She wore a classic and crisp white collared shirt and paired it with pink flared pants. It would have looked simple but Tabu made her attire tricky by sporting a full-length quarter-sleeved cape. She elevated the pantsuit look with this simple addition.

Tabu latest fashion

Tabu also teamed her semi-formal look with a contemporary Kolhapuri flats by Aprajita Toor. We thought those ethnic footwear were just awesome and so closet-worthy. She sensibly wore minimal jewellery and accessories. Her makeup was also subtle but her side-parted ponytail totally accentuated her look.

We are completely bowled over by Tabu. Are you too?

    fashion bollywood tabu
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 18:32 [IST]
