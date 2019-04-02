Wow! Tabu's Latest Attire Features An Abstract Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tabu looked effortlessly graceful in her attire, which she wore for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, 'De De Pyaar De'. She wore a smart ensemble and her styling was impeccably done. This was an all-occasion dress and Tabu surely made our day with her style statement.

Her outfit of the day consisted of a sleeveless bodice, which was splashed in a dark hue and she teamed it with a chic brown belt, which gave her attire a structure. She paired it with a skirt that was enhanced by abstract patterns, which seemed hand-painted. Tabu's skirt seemed to be crafted out of a lightweight fabric and this was one of the best skirts we had seen in ages.

The seasoned actress paired her outfit with pointed pumps, which complemented her attire. She accessorised her look with light hoop earrings and the makeup was natural. Her makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and the cheekbones were also accentuated. The eye makeup was highlighted by a subtle kohl and the neat ponytail rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Tabu's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.