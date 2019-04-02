ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Wow! Tabu's Latest Attire Features An Abstract Touch

    By
    |
    Tabu Fashion

    Tabu looked effortlessly graceful in her attire, which she wore for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, 'De De Pyaar De'. She wore a smart ensemble and her styling was impeccably done. This was an all-occasion dress and Tabu surely made our day with her style statement.

    Her outfit of the day consisted of a sleeveless bodice, which was splashed in a dark hue and she teamed it with a chic brown belt, which gave her attire a structure. She paired it with a skirt that was enhanced by abstract patterns, which seemed hand-painted. Tabu's skirt seemed to be crafted out of a lightweight fabric and this was one of the best skirts we had seen in ages.

    Tabu Style

    The seasoned actress paired her outfit with pointed pumps, which complemented her attire. She accessorised her look with light hoop earrings and the makeup was natural. Her makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and the cheekbones were also accentuated. The eye makeup was highlighted by a subtle kohl and the neat ponytail rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Tabu's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: tabu celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue