Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Kickstarts The Film’s Shoot; Treats Fans With Her Cricketer Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it Shabana Khan in Naam Shabana, Minal Arora in Pink, Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu has always justified strong roles with her magnificent performance. After playing such amazing characters, the actress is now all set to step into the shoes of a cricketer in her next film titled Shabaash Mithu. Recently, she kickstarted the shoot and took to her Instagram feed to share a still picture of herself from the day 1 of the shoot. The picture showed the actress in a tee and pants with a cricket safety kit. So, let us take a quick look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, the picture showed Taapsee Paanu dressed in a half-sleeved round-collar plain black tee, which was accentuated by white graphic prints. She teamed her tee with purple-hued slim fit bottoms that featured yellow stripes on both sides. The Judwaa 2 actress completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. She also wore the cricket safety kit that consisted of a helmet, gloves, and knee pads.

Since, she was wearing the helmet, so to keep it neat and comfortable, Taapsee tied all her tresses into a low classic bun. She had her minimal makeup done, which was highlighted by subtle kohled eyes and a very light pink lipstick shade. The actress was also sporting a grey-hued wrist band and she completely looked like a real cricketer as she held the bat under her one arm.

Taapsee captioned the picture, 'Let's go....Day 1! #ShabaashMithu🏏#WomenInBlue 💪🏼'.

We really liked this cricketer look of Taapsee Pannu and we are sure she is really going to rock her this character too, just like how she has done the others. What do you think about this look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram