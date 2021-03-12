Taapsee Pannu Exudes Vintage Vibes With Her Simple Saree; Makes You Want To Drape A Saree Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu looked beautiful in her latest saree look. With vintage phone on a wooden table, an upholstered chaise lounge, and patterned curtains in the frame, the actress looked straight out of an old-school movie. She captioned her picture as, "Tried to mix the old school n the new technology courtesy our in house interior decor specialist @shagun_pannu. That 'chota parda' with a parda of its own is that vintage thrill we wanted to have. Now all set to have a good movie watching sun downer". Well, she has her apartment tastefully done and we have decoded her saree look for some old-fashioned fashion inspiration.

So, Taapsee Pannu wore a pristine white cotton saree that we thought was a break from all the contemporary numbers. Her saree was accentuated by chikankari work, which was subtle and she draped her saree in a traditional nivi style. To accentuate her simple saree look, the Game Over actress paired it with a red-hued blouse that was intricately-patterned and featured buttons at the back. It was a wonderful combination and Taapsee looked like a yesteryear diva in her saree.

As for her jewellery, she wore a set of white bangles, which matched with her saree. Her dainty earrings were intricately done. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and she tied her curly tresses into a ponytail. Taapsee Pannu looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram