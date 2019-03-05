Wow! Taapsee Pannu's Little Blue Dress Is Absolutely Impressive Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

In the times of embellishements, a plain-hued number can do a difference. This was clearly proved to us by Taapsee Pannu, who wore this simple blue dress for a Nivea event. Taapsee looked classy as always and inspired us fashionably. Her dress seemed perfect for the date night and her styling was done beautifully too.

Taapsee, who is busy with 'Badla' promotions these days, launched the new face wash range of the skincare brand. Coming to her attire, it was a one-shouldered number with a sharp neckline and was accentuated by a figure-flattering silhouette. Taapsee's dress was dipped in a royal blue shade and she paired it with contrasting-hued pencil heels.

Her look was impeccable and the makeup was flawless. It was towards the dewy side with highlighted cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a pink lip shade. The tresses were side-swept and we thought she gave us hairstyle goals for sure. Taapsee Pannu definitely left us impressed us with her style statement. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.