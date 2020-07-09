Swara Bhasker’s Saree And Gota Blouse Would Inspire You To Notch Up Your Saree Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Swara Bhasker has been giving us traditional goals these days. The Rasbhari actress wore a saree recently for the celebrations at home. Swara took to her Instagram feed to caption the picture as, "Our family had a beautiful reason to celebrate, two weeks ago... my Mama who had reunited with his college sweetheart a few years ago, married her in an intimate, home wedding. Congratulations @shefalika_gandhi and welcome to the fam!" We absolutely loved her saree and the blouse, which was from Raw Mango. So, if you want to keep it minimal and traditional, Swara Bhasker's saree look is perfect for you.

The actress wore an orange saree that was plain-hued and pleated impeccably. Her saree was colour-blocked by a pink border and we thought her saree was ideal for intimate parties with your close-knit group of friends or family. It was an exquisite saree, which she paired with a gota blouse that was half-sleeved. It was a vibrant pink blouse with shimmering gold-toned stripes.

Apart from her gorgeous saree, we also liked her jewellery selection. She wore elegant gold jewellery that consisted of intricately-done leaf-patterned earrings and a sleek neckpiece with a heavy pendant. She upped her look with muted pink lip shade and a tiny green bindi. Her eye makeup was light and the middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Swara Bhasker's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Courtesy: Swara Bhasker's Instagram