ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Swara Bhasker’s Saree And Gota Blouse Would Inspire You To Notch Up Your Saree Look

    By
    |

    Swara Bhasker has been giving us traditional goals these days. The Rasbhari actress wore a saree recently for the celebrations at home. Swara took to her Instagram feed to caption the picture as, "Our family had a beautiful reason to celebrate, two weeks ago... my Mama who had reunited with his college sweetheart a few years ago, married her in an intimate, home wedding. Congratulations @shefalika_gandhi and welcome to the fam!" We absolutely loved her saree and the blouse, which was from Raw Mango. So, if you want to keep it minimal and traditional, Swara Bhasker's saree look is perfect for you.

    The actress wore an orange saree that was plain-hued and pleated impeccably. Her saree was colour-blocked by a pink border and we thought her saree was ideal for intimate parties with your close-knit group of friends or family. It was an exquisite saree, which she paired with a gota blouse that was half-sleeved. It was a vibrant pink blouse with shimmering gold-toned stripes.

    Apart from her gorgeous saree, we also liked her jewellery selection. She wore elegant gold jewellery that consisted of intricately-done leaf-patterned earrings and a sleek neckpiece with a heavy pendant. She upped her look with muted pink lip shade and a tiny green bindi. Her eye makeup was light and the middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Swara Bhasker's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Courtesy: Swara Bhasker's Instagram

    More SWARA BHASKER News

    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue