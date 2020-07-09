Just In
- 10 min ago What Is Deafblindness? History, Types And Its Causes
-
- 4 hrs ago Designer Neeta Lulla Shares Interesting Details About Sridevi’s Costumes In A Movie On Her Instagram
- 5 hrs ago Happy Birthday Urvashi Dholakia: Her Stylish Looks As Komolika From Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 09 July 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies Sri Rapaka Slams Raashi Khanna: She Used To Hurt My Self Respect
- News India Global Week 2020 Highlights: India to scale up production of vaccine once available', says PM
- Finance Soon You Will Be Able To Purchase LPG For Rs. 100-150: Govt. May Soon Change LPG Rules
- Technology Poco To Address Security Concerns On The Poco M2 Pro Via Software Update
- Sports Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
- Travel Incredibly Scenic Places To Visit In North India In July 2020
Swara Bhasker’s Saree And Gota Blouse Would Inspire You To Notch Up Your Saree Look
Swara Bhasker has been giving us traditional goals these days. The Rasbhari actress wore a saree recently for the celebrations at home. Swara took to her Instagram feed to caption the picture as, "Our family had a beautiful reason to celebrate, two weeks ago... my Mama who had reunited with his college sweetheart a few years ago, married her in an intimate, home wedding. Congratulations @shefalika_gandhi and welcome to the fam!" We absolutely loved her saree and the blouse, which was from Raw Mango. So, if you want to keep it minimal and traditional, Swara Bhasker's saree look is perfect for you.
The actress wore an orange saree that was plain-hued and pleated impeccably. Her saree was colour-blocked by a pink border and we thought her saree was ideal for intimate parties with your close-knit group of friends or family. It was an exquisite saree, which she paired with a gota blouse that was half-sleeved. It was a vibrant pink blouse with shimmering gold-toned stripes.
Apart from her gorgeous saree, we also liked her jewellery selection. She wore elegant gold jewellery that consisted of intricately-done leaf-patterned earrings and a sleek neckpiece with a heavy pendant. She upped her look with muted pink lip shade and a tiny green bindi. Her eye makeup was light and the middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Swara Bhasker's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
Courtesy: Swara Bhasker's Instagram