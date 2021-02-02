Swara Bhasker Or Kajol, Whose Stylish Pants Look Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Swara Bhasker and Kajol gave us classy pants goals and inspired us to stay fashionable in cold winters. While Kajol wore a jumpsuit, Swara Bhasker sported a pantsuit. Kajol's jumpsuit seemed more like formal wear, Swara's ensemble was meant for a party. So, let's decode their outfits for some much-needed fashion inspiration.

Swara Bhasker's Patterned Pantsuit

Styled by Priyanka Yadav, Swara Bhasker looked amazing in her pantsuit that was designed by Suket Dhir. She wore a dark-golden pantsuit that featured a collared overlapped jacket with buttons and matching pants. The nature-inspired accents accentuated her outfit and she teamed her ensemble with brown sandals, which went well with her look. She also carried a complementing green-hued floral jacket with her. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and blue eyeliner with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

Kajol's Black Jumpsuit

Kajol looked amazing in her jumpsuit, which she wore for the Tribhanga promotions. She wore a one-shouldered jumpsuit that came from the label, Aligne. The bodycon jumpsuit was plain-black with a smart buckle belt. She paired her jumpsuit with black heels, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with sleek danglers from Misho. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose attire did you like more - Swara Bhasker or Kajol? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Kajol's Picture: Dominic/ Swara Bhasker's Picture: Madhav Kakkar