Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, And Zareen Khan Make Stunning Statement In Black At The Awards Night Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood divas Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, and Zareen Khan hogged all the limelight at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. The trio were dressed to slay in their stunning black numbers and made major fashion statements. While Sushmita and Zareen dazzled in gorgeous gowns, Kiara impressed us with her elegance and beauty in a stylish lehenga. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

Sushmita Sen In A Body-Hugging Gown

For the starry night, Sushmita Sen was decked up in a full-sleeved keyhole-neckline body-hugging black gown, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and wrap detailing. The matching plain belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of pointed printed sandals and upped her look with earrings and a matching classy bag. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade.

Kiara Advani In A Black Stylish Lehenga

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous as ever in her stylish black lehenga, which came from the label SVA by Sonam & Paras Modi. It was a flared voluminous lehenga, that featured subtle checked patterns and subtle shimmer detailing. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the diva teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline black sequin choli and completed her look with a plain dupatta. Kiara accessorised her look with a silver-toned exquisite choker from Diamantina and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and looked elegant.

Zareen Khan In A Black One-Shoulder Gown

Zareen Khan sported a one-shoulder flared black sequin gown, which came from the label Miraya by Pooja Pawan Khosla. Her gown featured one long slit sleeve that added dramatic quotient to her look while the matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, the actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and notched up her look with black stone detailed silver-toned earrings from Curio Cottage. Zareen let loose her side-parted long layered tresses and enhanced her look with flawless base marked by subtle black kohl, mascara, light-hued eyeshadow, soft blush, and matte pink lipstick.

So, what do you think about these black outfits of the actresses? Whose black dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.